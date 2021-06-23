Wisconsin: No More Drawing Blood From Unconscious Motorists

Jun 232021
June 23, 2021 Court, Surveillance, U.S.
From TheNewspaper.com:
Wisconsin Supreme Court tells police they need to get a warrant before taking blood from unconscious drivers.Police in Wisconsin may no longer draw blood from unconscious motorists following a state Supreme Court ruling last week. The justices declared unconstitutional a provision of state law stating unresponsive motorists are deemed to give their consent to blood draws when they applied for a driver’s license. As a result of the decision, police will have to secure a warrant in cases like that of Dawn M. Prado, who was involved in a fatal collision on Highway MM in Fitchburg on December 12, 2014.
