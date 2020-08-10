Whoops, our bad, we just may have ‘accidentally’ left Google Home devices recording your every word, sound, sorry

Aug 102020
 
 August 10, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Featured News

Katyanna Quach reports:

In brief: Your Google Home speaker may have been quietly recording sounds around your house without your permission or authorization, it was revealed this week.

The Chocolate Factory admitted it had accidentally turned on a feature that allowed its voice-controlled AI-based assistant to activate and snoop on its surroundings. Normally, the device only starts actively listening in and making a note of what it hears after it has heard wake words, such as “Ok, Google” or “Hey, Google,” for privacy reasons. Prior to waking, it’s constantly listening out for those words, but is not supposed to keep a record of what it hears.

Read more on The Register.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.