What is the Online Privacy Act of 2021?

Odia Kagan of Fox Rothschild writes:

U.S. Congresswomen Anna Eshoo (D-California) and Zoe Lofgren (D-California) have reintroduced House Resolution 6027 for the Online Privacy Act of 2021.

Some of the bill’s key differentiators from CCPA, CDPA and CPA:

  • limitations on the disclosure of personal information to third parties that are not subject to the Act/jurisdiction of the US (Counter-Schrems II) (Section 204)
  • disclosure in privacy notice needs to name parties with whom information was shared (not just categories)

