What is the Online Privacy Act of 2021?

Dec 042021
Odia Kagan of Fox Rothschild writes:
U.S. Congresswomen Anna Eshoo (D-California) and Zoe Lofgren (D-California) have reintroduced House Resolution 6027 for the Online Privacy Act of 2021.
Some of the bill’s key differentiators from CCPA, CDPA and CPA:
- limitations on the disclosure of personal information to third parties that are not subject to the Act/jurisdiction of the US (Counter-Schrems II) (Section 204)
- disclosure in privacy notice needs to name parties with whom information was shared (not just categories)
Read more of the key differences at Privacy Compliance & Data Security