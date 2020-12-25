We say “No” to mug shots at airports and borders

From the great folks at Papers, Please! (the Identity Project) on December 21:

Today the Identity Project (IDP), Restore the FourthPrivacy Times, and the National Workrights Institute  filed joint comments with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in opposition ot the CBP proposal to require mug shots (and possibly collection of other biometrics) from all non-U.S. citizens at all border crossings and international airports and seaports

Read their analysis of CBP’s proposal on Papers, Please! 

h/t, Joe Cadillic

