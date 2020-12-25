We say “No” to mug shots at airports and borders

Dec 252020
December 25, 2020 Surveillance, U.S.
From the great folks at Papers, Please! (the Identity Project) on December 21:
Today the Identity Project (IDP), Restore the Fourth, Privacy Times, and the National Workrights Institute filed joint comments with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in opposition ot the CBP proposal to require mug shots (and possibly collection of other biometrics) from all non-U.S. citizens at all border crossings and international airports and seaports
Read their analysis of CBP’s proposal on Papers, Please!
h/t, Joe Cadillic