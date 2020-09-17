Waze To Keep 7-Day Records Of Americans’ Driving Habits

Sep 172020
September 17, 2020 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
Joe Cadillic writes:
Two weeks have passed since I warned everyone about Amazon drone deliveries being the biggest threat to our privacy that Americans have ever seen. But a recent news release revealed that Google is giving them a run for the money.
Waze’s latest feature ‘save your drive’ on Live Map will record Americans driving habits in real-time, effectively turning Waze into a national drivers surveillance program.
