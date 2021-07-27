VPN servers seized by Ukrainian authorities weren’t encrypted

Jul 272021
 
 July 27, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.

Dan Goodin reports:

Privacy-tools-seller Windscribe said it failed to encrypt company VPN servers that were recently confiscated by authorities in Ukraine, a lapse that made it possible for the authorities to impersonate Windscribe servers and capture and decrypt traffic passing through them.

The Ontario, Canada-based company said earlier this month that two servers hosted in Ukraine were seized as part of an investigation into activity that had occurred a year earlier.

Read more on Ars Technica.

