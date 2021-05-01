US State Privacy Law Check-In

May 012021
Christopher J. Buontempo and Cynthia J. Larose of Mintz write:
In a previous update, we provided a comprehensive round-up of several notable pending US state privacy laws. We are checking-in on the progression of some of those laws in this further update. The next installment will update the remaining state laws in progress.
New Laws
Virginia
The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (“CDPA”) was signed into law on March 2, 2021, making Virginia the second US state after California to pass a comprehensive data privacy law.
