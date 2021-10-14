UK judge rules that a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera had ‘breached privacy;’ a doctor was awarded a £100,000 payout.

This could be precedent-setting. Alanis Hayal reports:

Dr Mary Fairhurst claimed her neighbour’s cameras left her feeling as though she was under “continuous visual surveillance” as a judge ruled that the footage captured breached Data Protection laws.

A doctor is set to receive £100,000 in compensation after a judge ruled that her neighbours’ Ring doorbell camera breached her privacy.

Dr Mary Fairhurst claimed she was forced to leave her home in Thame in Oxfordshire as the security cameras set up on her neighbour, on Jon Woodward’s property were too ‘intrusive.’