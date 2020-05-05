UK COVID-19 contact-tracing app data may be kept for ‘research’ after crisis ends, MPs told

Gareth Corfield reports:

Britons will not be able to ask NHS admins to delete their COVID-19 contact-tracking data from government servers, digital arm NHSX’s chief exec Matthew Gould admitted to MPs this afternoon.

Gould also told Parliament’s Human Rights Committee that data harvested from Britons through NHSX’s COVID-19 contact tracing app would be “pseudonymised” – and appeared to leave the door open for that data to be sold on for “research”.