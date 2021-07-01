U.S. Supreme Court turns away digital device border search cases

Sara Merken reports:

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up three cases that relate to constitutional requirements for U.S. border searches of electronic devices like laptops and cell phones.

The high court’s decision to steer clear of the cases comes as courts around the country have grappled in varying ways with how the 4th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution applies in the digital age.

In one of the cases, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation asked the justices to review a 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in which a three-judge panel ruled in February that U.S. border agents don’t need warrants to search travelers’ smartphones and laptops at airports and other U.S. ports of entry.