Tour Amazon’s dream home, where every appliance is also a spy

Oct 162022
 
 October 16, 2022  Posted by  Business, Surveillance, U.S.

Geoffrey A. Fowler reports:

You may not realize all the ways Amazon is watching you.

No other Big Tech company reaches deeper into domestic life. Two-thirds of Americans who shop on Amazon own at least one of its smart gadgets, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. Amazon now makes (or has acquired) more than two dozen types of domestic devices and services, from the garage to the bathroom.

Read more at The Washington Post.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

