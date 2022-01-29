Top 10 for 2022 – Happy Data Privacy Day!

Jan 292022
January 29, 2022 Misc
Joseph J. Lazzarotti & Jason C. Gavejian of JacksonLewis posted this yesterday:
In honor of Data Privacy Day, we provide the following “Top 10 for 2022.” While the list is by no means exhaustive, it does provide some hot topics for organizations to consider in 2022.
- State Consumer Privacy Law Developments
On January 1, 2020, the CCPA ushered into the U.S. a range of new rights for consumers, including:
- The right to request deletion of personal information;
- The right to request that a business disclose the categories of personal information collection and the categories of third parties to which the information was sold or disclosed; and
- The right to opt-out of sale of personal information; and
- The California consumer’s right to bring a private right of action against a business that experiences a data breach affecting their personal information as a result of the business’s failure to implement “reasonable safeguards.”
