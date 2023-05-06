To become an Amazon Clinic patient, first you sign away some privacy

Geoffrey A. Fowler writes:

Amazon has a new low-price health service called Amazon Clinic. For as little as $30, you can message online with a clinician from an Amazon partner who will write you a prescription for anything from covid-19 to herpes.

But there’s a hidden cost to Amazon’s Clinic: your privacy. This is how Big Tech companies get away with invading your intimate business — and the laws that are supposed to protect us just aren’t keeping up.

[…]

This Amazon form is asking for something more extraordinary: “use and disclosure of protected health information.” It authorizes Amazon to have your “complete patient file” and notes that the information “may be re-disclosed,” after which it “will no longer be protected by HIPAA.”

Read more at The Washington Post.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

