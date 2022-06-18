TikTok says it’s storing US data domestically amid renewed security concerns

Jun 182022
Karissa Bell reports:
TikTok says it’s a “significant milestone” toward its promises to beef up the security of its US users’ data. In a new update, the company says it has “changed the default storage location of US user data.”
As the company notes, it had already stored much of its user data in the United States, at a Virginia-based data center. But under a new partnership with Oracle, the company has migrated US user traffic to a new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
Related: Leaked Audio From 80 Internal TikTok Meetings Shows That US User Data Has Been Repeatedly Accessed From China
h/t, Joe Cadillic