This California agency wants to know what happens to all that connected car data

Aug 042023
Kirsten Korosec and Zack Whittaker report:
The troves of data collected by today’s modern connected cars has long been viewed as a cash cow — a yet untapped opportunity that could boost profits for automakers. Now one California agency wants to know exactly how that data might be used.
The California Privacy Protection Agency announced plans this week to review the data privacy practices of automakers that make and sell connected vehicles embedded with all kinds of data-mining features, from cameras and location sharing to web-based entertainment and smartphone integration.
Read more at TechCrunch.