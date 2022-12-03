The Right to Intimate Privacy: An Interview with Danielle Citron

Julia Angwin’s newsletter has a great interview with Danielle Citron, privacy law scholar and advocate for privacy rights. She starts by providing a brief recap of some of Citron’s credentials and accomplishments in the field:
In her new book, “The Fight for Privacy: Protecting Dignity, Identity and Love in the Digital Age,” Danielle Citron calls for a new civil right to be established protecting intimate privacy. This is my second newsletter interviewing Danielle, who is the leading legal scholar in the emerging field of cyber civil rights. Two years ago, I interviewed her about efforts to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act—a law sometimes referred to as the Magna Carta of the internet.
Citron is the Jefferson Scholars Foundation Schenck Distinguished Professor in Law and Caddell and Chapman Professor of Law at the University of Virginia, where she is the director of the school’s LawTech Center. In 2019, Citron was named a MacArthur Fellow based on her work on cyberstalking and intimate privacy.
Here’s a snippet from the interview:
Angwin: You call for a civil right to intimate privacy. What does that mean?
Citron: Modern civil rights laws protect against invidious discrimination and rightly so. I want us also to conceive of civil rights as both a commitment for all to enjoy and something that provides special protection against discrimination. Because who is most affected and harmed by the sharing of intimate information? Women, non-White people, and LGBTQ+ individuals, many of whom often have more than one vulnerable identity.
Currently, the law woefully underprotects intimate privacy.
Go read the whole interview at TheMarkup.