The Right to Intimate Privacy: An Interview with Danielle Citron

Julia Angwin’s newsletter has a great interview with Danielle Citron, privacy law scholar and advocate for privacy rights. She starts by providing a brief recap of some of Citron’s credentials and accomplishments in the field:

Here’s a snippet from the interview:

Angwin: You call for a civil right to intimate privacy. What does that mean? Citron: Modern civil rights laws protect against invidious discrimination and rightly so. I want us also to conceive of civil rights as both a commitment for all to enjoy and something that provides special protection against discrimination. Because who is most affected and harmed by the sharing of intimate information? Women, non-White people, and LGBTQ+ individuals, many of whom often have more than one vulnerable identity. Currently, the law woefully underprotects intimate privacy.

Go read the whole interview at TheMarkup.