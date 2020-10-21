The Police Can Probably Break Into Your iPhone

Jack Nicas reports that while law enforcement stokes fears of “going dark” because of inability to access encrypted iPhones, in reality, many law enforcement agencies can break into your smartphone:

That is because at least 2,000 law enforcement agencies in all 50 states now have tools to get into locked, encrypted phones and extract their data, according to years of public records collected in a report by Upturn, a Washington nonprofit that investigates how the police use technology.

At least 49 of the 50 largest U.S. police departments have the tools, according to the records, as do the police and sheriffs in small towns and counties across the country, including Buckeye, Ariz.; Shaker Heights, Ohio; and Walla Walla, Wash.