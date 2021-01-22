New article of note. I hope we can get those involved in the development of such technology, and legislators and policymakers thinking about these issues more. This article is a great starting point for them.

The Ethics of Facial Recognition Technology

Evan Selinger

Rochester Institute of Technology – Department of Philosophy

Brenda Leong

affiliation not provided to SSRN

Abstract

This is a comprehensive presentation of leading ethical issues in debates about facial recognition technology. After defining basic terms (facial detection, facial characterization, facial verification, and facial identification), the following issues are discussed: standards, measures, and disproportionately distributed harms; erosions of trust; ethical harms associated with perfect facial surveillance; alienation, dehumanization, and loss of control; and the slippery slope debate.

You can download the paper (for free) at: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3762185

Citation:

Selinger, Evan and Leong, Brenda, The Ethics of Facial Recognition Technology (January 7, 2021). Forthcoming in The Oxford Handbook of Digital Ethics ed. Carissa Véliz. , Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=