The Ethics of Facial Recognition Technology

Jan 222021
 
 January 22, 2021

New article of note. I hope we can get those involved in the development of such technology, and legislators and policymakers thinking about these issues more.  This article is a great starting point for them.

Evan Selinger
Rochester Institute of Technology – Department of Philosophy

Brenda Leong
affiliation not provided to SSRN

Abstract

This is a comprehensive presentation of leading ethical issues in debates about facial recognition technology. After defining basic terms (facial detection, facial characterization, facial verification, and facial identification), the following issues are discussed: standards, measures, and disproportionately distributed harms; erosions of trust; ethical harms associated with perfect facial surveillance; alienation, dehumanization, and loss of control; and the slippery slope debate.

You can download the paper (for free) at: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3762185

Citation:

Selinger, Evan and Leong, Brenda, The Ethics of Facial Recognition Technology (January 7, 2021). Forthcoming in The Oxford Handbook of Digital Ethics ed. Carissa Véliz. , Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=

