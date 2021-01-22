New article of note. I hope we can get those involved in the development of such technology, and legislators and policymakers thinking about these issues more. This article is a great starting point for them.
The Ethics of Facial Recognition Technology
Evan Selinger
Rochester Institute of Technology – Department of Philosophy
Brenda Leong
affiliation not provided to SSRN
Abstract
This is a comprehensive presentation of leading ethical issues in debates about facial recognition technology. After defining basic terms (facial detection, facial characterization, facial verification, and facial identification), the following issues are discussed: standards, measures, and disproportionately distributed harms; erosions of trust; ethical harms associated with perfect facial surveillance; alienation, dehumanization, and loss of control; and the slippery slope debate.
You can download the paper (for free) at: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3762185
Citation:
Selinger, Evan and Leong, Brenda, The Ethics of Facial Recognition Technology (January 7, 2021). Forthcoming in The Oxford Handbook of Digital Ethics ed. Carissa Véliz. , Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=