Temperature checks at all Shanghai Metro stations

Privacy gets sacrificed when public health is at serious risk. Chen Huizhi reports on fever screenings at Metro stations in Shanghai:

Temperature screenings for Metro passengers have been introduced at all stations in Shanghai as of Wednesday, says the city’s Metro operator.

There are 751 temperature screening points at Metro stations, with 231 using thermal imagers and 520 using hand-held sensors, the company said.

Metro operators remind all passengers to wear masks when entering stations. Those not wearing masks will be turned away.