Survey Reveals Extent that Cops Surveil Students Online — in School and at Home

 August 3, 2022

Mark Keierleber writes:

When Baltimore students sign into their school-issued laptops, the police log on, too.

Since the pandemic began, Baltimore City Public Schools officials have tracked students’ online lives with GoGuardian, a digital surveillance tool that promises to identify youth at risk of harming themselves or others. When GoGuardian flags students, their online activities are shared automatically with school police, giving cops a conduit into kids’ private lives — including on nights and weekends.

Read more at The74.

