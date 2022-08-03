Survey Reveals Extent that Cops Surveil Students Online — in School and at Home

Aug 032022
August 3, 2022 Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Mark Keierleber writes:
When Baltimore students sign into their school-issued laptops, the police log on, too.
Since the pandemic began, Baltimore City Public Schools officials have tracked students’ online lives with GoGuardian, a digital surveillance tool that promises to identify youth at risk of harming themselves or others. When GoGuardian flags students, their online activities are shared automatically with school police, giving cops a conduit into kids’ private lives — including on nights and weekends.
