Surveillance Company Says It’s Deploying ‘Coronavirus-Detecting’ Cameras in US

Mar 182020
 
 March 18, 2020  Posted by  Business, Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.

Joseph Cox reports:

An Austin, Texas based technology company is launching “artificially intelligent thermal cameras” that it claims will be able to detect fevers in people, and in turn send an alert that they may be carrying the coronavirus.

Athena Security is pitching the product to be used in grocery stores, hospitals, and voting locations. It claims to be deploying the product at several customer locations over the coming weeks, including government agencies, airports, and large Fortune 500 companies.

Read more on Motherboard.

