Status Of Proposed CCPA-Like State Privacy Legislation As of April 19, 2021

Keypoint: This week Florida’s two bills continued to progress, the Washington Privacy Act failed to pass out of the House at the deadline (but the bill sponsor says it is still alive), new bills were introduced in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, and Maryland’s bill died.

David Strauss of Husch Blackwell LLP writes:c

Below is our eighth weekly update on the status of proposed CCPA-like privacy legislation. Before we get to our update, we wanted to provide two reminders.

First, we have been regularly updating our 2021 State Privacy Law Tracker to keep pace with the latest developments. We encourage you to bookmark the page for easy reference.

What’s New

In Washington, the Washington Privacy Act (WPA) failed to pass the House by the April 11 deadline. However, on April 12, Senator Carlyle (the primary author of the WPA) tweeted that the “bill remains alive through the end of the session.” Nonetheless, no public movement on the WPA took place this past week and the legislature will close on April 25.

In Florida, HB 969 passed out of the Commerce Committee on April 14 and was given a first reading on April 15. Its counterpart, SB 1734, passed out of the Rules Committee on April 6, and has been placed on the calendar for a second reading in the Senate. The Florida legislature adjourns on April 30.

In Alaska, HB 159 is set for a hearing in the House Labor and Commerce Committee on April 23.

Lawmakers introduced new bills in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Finally, Maryland’s legislature closed on April 12 without passing its proposed bill.