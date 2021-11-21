Showdown at the Second Circuit on the Standards Protecting Online Anonymity

Paul Alan Levy writes about a case we should all be following:
An important case about anonymous online speech is hurtling toward a decision in the Second Circuit. The situation is worrisome because defendants are so unsympathetic and the plaintiff’s legal claims seem to me very strong. The danger is that the trial judge’s dismissive treatment of the right to speak anonymously could be addressed in a way that has serious implications for more legitimate speakers.
Everytown for Gun Safety Sues Gun Rights Activists for Trademark Infringement
The case arises from a dispute between advocates of broad access to firearms through the device of 3D printing of guns and the gun-safety policy group Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, as well as its subsidiary Moms Demand Action. The groups strongly oppose the 3D printing of guns, which they see as a serious threat to safety and as an evasion of sensible gun regulation.
