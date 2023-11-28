Senate proposes surveillance bill without FBI warrant requirement

Martin Matishak reports:
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced legislation to renew a powerful electronic spying program for a dozen more years, while eschewing some of the reforms sought by privacy advocates.
The measure marks the third bill introduced in the past month that would extend a law known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Like the others, it would allow the National Security Agency to continue intercepting the communications of foreign espionage or terrorism suspects that transit through U.S. telecom and internet companies.
