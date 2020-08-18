Secret Service Bought Phone Location Data from Apps, Contract Confirms

Aug 182020
August 18, 2020 Business, Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Joseph Cox reports:
The Secret Service paid for a product that gives the agency access to location data generated by ordinary apps installed on peoples’ smartphones, an internal Secret Service document confirms.
The sale highlights the issue of law enforcement agencies buying information, and in particular location data, that they would ordinarily need a warrant or court order to obtain. This contract relates to the sale of Locate X, a product from a company called Babel Street.
Read more on Vice.