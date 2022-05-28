Schools urge end to forced disclosure of private student information; state using data to track vaccinations
Sherrie Peif reports:
More than 20 charter schools across the state recently presented a petition to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) requesting that it stop collecting and using private information of school children to publicize youth vaccination rates on its website.
Diana Herrero, deputy director of the division of disease control and public health response — a division of CDPHE — confirmed in an email obtained by Complete Colorado that it has been collecting identifying information about Colorado school children without their parents’ knowledge to combine with its COVID-19 vaccination records and create a public database that showcases the vaccination rates at every school in Colorado.
