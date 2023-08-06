S.T.O.P. Condemns ESRB’s Gaming Facial Recognition Plans

Aug 062023
August 6, 2023 Artificial Intelligence, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
(New York, NY, 7/26/2023) – Today, the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.), a New York-based privacy and civil rights group, condemned the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) proposal to use facial recognition to surveil gamers’ ages. The proposal was made in a filing to the Federal Trade Commission, detailing software that would use gamers’ photos to determine their age. The civil rights group warned that facial recognition bias would likely discriminate against gamers of color, women, and non-binary players.
h/t, Joe Cadillic