Russian bill to hide the PII data of military, police, and intelligence agents

Catalin Cimpanu writes:

The Russian government has submitted a bill to the Duma (the Russian Parliament) that would grant the military, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies the power to edit, anonymize, or delete the personal data of certain groups of people—presumably their own employees.

At first reading, the proposed law appears to allow these agencies to freely edit the personal information of their own employees in order to protect their identities or hide deep cover agents.

As TASS reports, the draft law allows the Russian president to place certain groups of individuals into a special category, for which special rules will be in place when processing their personal data by local data operators.