Resource: New Privacy Wiki

Jason Cronk has announced a new Privacy Wiki that you’ll want to bookmark. From Jason’s announcement:

And now for something different: a return to #privacy. I’d like to soft-announce the Privacy Wiki, a wiki dedicated to privacy laws and events. https://lnkd.in/dqiVAC4 Currently the wiki has 78 US Federal laws, over 200 US State laws and over 100 articles on privacy events. It is organized around the Solove taxonomy and other aspects of #privacybydesign. While most state laws have been entered, we’re looking for state legal editors to update them and keep them current. If you’re interested please contact our Chief Legal Editor Ece Gumusel, LL.M. on LinkedIn or through https://lnkd.in/d6q5d2Q . Currently we have NO state legal editor volunteers.