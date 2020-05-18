RESOURCE: A great roundup of articles on COVID-19-related privacy and civil liberties issues

Joe Cadillic is so passionate about privacy and civil liberties that not only does he maintain his own blog, MassPrivateI, while sending me suggestions for this site, but he does a weekly roundup of articles that people might find interesting or informative.

Take a look at his list of news and commentaries that he published today. And then keep checking his blog, as he publishes a weekly list in addition to individual blog posts that he writes.

Some organization or firm should hire Joe. Seriously. If he’s willing to work for an organization or firm, they’d be getting someone who is truly dedicated and committed to increasing public awareness of privacy and civil liberties issues.

Thank you, Joe, for all that you do!