Quietly and over some objections, a national digital vaccine card has emerged

David Ingram reports:
Whether they realize it or not, about 200 million people in the United States now likely have access to a Covid-19 digital vaccine card.
The digital pass known as the SMART Health Card is voluntary and minimal by design to protect personal information. It has a person’s name, date of birth and the dates and brands of vaccination doses, all contained within a type of scannable bar code known as a QR code.
Read more at NBC.
Meanwhile, north of the border, we saw this report last week from Cindy Harper:
The vaccine passport system in Quebec will soon be updated so that it will only work for those who have had a booster shot. The vaccine mandate was also extended to include liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries.
The third dose will be a requirement at a later date when every Quebecer has had a chance to get it, said the province’s Health Minister Christina Dube.
Those without a booster shot will be blocked from some parts of society.
Read more Reclaim.
h/t, Joe Cadillic