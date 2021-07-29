QR Codes Are Here to Stay. So Is the Tracking They Allow.

Jul 292021
July 29, 2021 Surveillance
Erin Woo reports:
…. the spread of the codes has also let businesses integrate more tools for tracking, targeting and analytics, raising red flags for privacy experts. That’s because QR codes can store digital information such as when, where and how often a scan occurs. They can also open an app or a website that then tracks people’s personal information or requires them to input it.
As a result, QR codes have allowed some restaurants to build a database of their customers’ order histories and contact information. At retail chains, people may soon be confronted by personalized offers and incentives marketed within QR code payment systems.
Read more on The New York Times.
h/t, Joe Cadillic