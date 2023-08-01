Putin Outlaws Anonymity: Identity Verification For Online Services, VPN Bypass Advice a Crime

Andy Maxwell writes:

[…]

Registering on Russian internet platforms using foreign email systems such as Gmail or Apple will soon be prohibited. That’s just a prelude to further restrictions coming into force in the weeks before Christmas 2023.

No Anonymity, No Privacy

Starting December, Russian online platforms will be required by law to verify the identities of new users before providing access to services. That won’t be a simple case of sending a confirmation link to a Russian-operated email account either.

Platforms will only be authorized to provide services to users who are able to prove exactly who they are through the use of government-approved verification mechanisms.