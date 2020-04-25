Public health surveillance in India: A question of an individual’s liberty and privacy amid a pandemic

Aryan Babele reports on public health surveillance in India and the lengths some areas have gone to:

In India local authorities of several states such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi, have published the lists of personal details, in online media and platforms, of those suspected or infected of COVID-19. The Karnataka government has taken this to an inordinate level by mandating all quarantined persons to send a selfie with geo-tags through an official app named ‘CoronaWatch’ every hour, except during sleeping time 10 PM to 7 AM. Now, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also launched an app- ‘Aarogya Setu’, which uses Bluetooth and GPS of user’s device to alert an individual if they come within six feet of a Covid-19 infected person.

