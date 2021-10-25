Protonmail wins Swiss appeal over surveillance rules

Oct 252021
October 25, 2021 Court, Featured News, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Michael Shields reports some good news for Protonmail users who were concerned by a recent case in which Swiss authorities required Proton to log a user’s IP address.
The Swiss Federal Administrative Court upheld its appeal against the Swiss Post and Telecommunications Surveillance Service (PTSS) over its status and obligations to monitor traffic.
The court confirmed that email services cannot be considered telecommunications providers in Switzerland, and thus are not subject to the data retention requirements imposed on them.
Read more on Reuters.