Protonmail wins Swiss appeal over surveillance rules

Oct 252021
 
 October 25, 2021  Posted by  Court, Featured News, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Michael Shields reports some good news for Protonmail users who were concerned by a recent case in which Swiss authorities required Proton to log a user’s IP address.

The Swiss Federal Administrative Court upheld its appeal against the Swiss Post and Telecommunications Surveillance Service (PTSS) over its status and obligations to monitor traffic.

The court confirmed that email services cannot be considered telecommunications providers in Switzerland, and thus are not subject to the data retention requirements imposed on them.

Read more on Reuters.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.