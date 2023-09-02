Protecting Kids on Social Media Act Cloaks Attack on Privacy Behind Concern for Children

Sep 022023
September 2, 2023 Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
J.D. Tuccille writes:
There’s seemingly no policy turd that lawmakers are unwilling to polish in the name of “the children.” That brings us to the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, currently working its way through the U.S. Senate. This measure borrows bad proposals from another federal bill and combines them with legislative idiocy enacted at the state level. The resulting concoction could destroy internet privacy, subjecting all our online activity to government scrutiny in the name of shielding wee ones from harm.
h/t, Joe Cadillic