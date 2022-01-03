Proposed bill would allow video & audio recording in Florida classrooms

Jan 032022
 
 January 3, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools

Evan Donovan reports:

A new bill filed in the Florida Legislature would allow video and audio recordings in school classrooms, forcing teachers to wear microphones and allowing parents to review video of any ‘incidents.’

HB 1055 is sponsored by Fla. Rep. Bob Rommel (R-Naples).

It would allow school districts to install video cameras in classrooms for the purposes of recording an “incident” — which it defines as abuse or neglect of a student by an employee or another student.

Read more at WFLA.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

