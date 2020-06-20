Privacy Professionals, Big Data May Be Hiding Even Bigger Human Problems

On Thursday, data protection provider WireWheel continued its two-day  privacy technology virtual conference—Spokes 2020—with a series of webinars examining how compliance professionals are adapting to some of the significant cultural shifts taking place across the nation. Topics ranged from the impact of COVID-19 on privacy programs to the challenges that poor data practices pose to diversity and inclusion.

While data and tech factored into the discussion, the “Privacy Leaders Panel” spent a significant portion of its runtime mulling some of the very human problems impacting the space. Panelist Barbara Lawler, chief privacy and data ethics officer at Looker, addressed the challenges of attempting to maintain team unity when COVID-19 makes physical proximity a liability.

Read more on Law.com.

