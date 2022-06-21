Privacy news and and ohmygod, are coffeepots spying on us?!

Some news items compiled by Joe Cadillic for all of us:

Digital ID companies thrived during the pandemic. Only now are their privacy claims being challenged:

https://reclaimthenet.org/digital-id-companies-privacy-claims-challenged/

Senator Markey Says Amazon Ring’s Audio Surveillance Capabilities “Threaten the Public:”

GE’s latest washing machine has Amazon’s spying Alexa built-in:

https://www.geappliances.com/profile-laundry

Chinese-made smart coffee machines could be spying on Americans:

https://www.protectprivacynow.org/news/eye-opening-report-on-how-coffee-makers-could-spy-on-you

Okay, I need to deal with the horror of a coffee machine spying on innocent users. This is too much even for me.

