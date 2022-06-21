Privacy news and and ohmygod, are coffeepots spying on us?!

Some news items compiled by Joe Cadillic for all of us:
Digital ID companies thrived during the pandemic. Only now are their privacy claims being challenged:
https://reclaimthenet.org/digital-id-companies-privacy-claims-challenged/
Senator Markey Says Amazon Ring’s Audio Surveillance Capabilities “Threaten the Public:”
- https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2022/06/senator-declares-concern-about-amazon-rings-audio-surveillance-capabilities
- https://theintercept.com/2022/06/14/amazon-ring-camera-police-privacy-ed-markey/
- https://www.markey.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/senator_markey_letter_to_amazon_on_ring_audio_and_law_enforcement.pdf
GE’s latest washing machine has Amazon’s spying Alexa built-in:
https://www.geappliances.com/profile-laundry
Chinese-made smart coffee machines could be spying on Americans:
https://www.protectprivacynow.org/news/eye-opening-report-on-how-coffee-makers-could-spy-on-you
Okay, I need to deal with the horror of a coffee machine spying on innocent users. This is too much even for me.
