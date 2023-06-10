Political parties should be banned from storing voter data, says ADPD

Jun 102023
Non-U.S.
Times of Malta reports:
Political parties should be forbidden from storing personal data on voters, ADPD leader Sandra Gauci said on Saturday as she called for reform to restore public confidence following a massive data leak.
“The storage and misuse of personal data is a serious concern that undermines the privacy and security of individuals across the country. The fact that this data was allegedly used to discriminate against individuals based on their political beliefs is a clear violation of their rights to freedom of expression and association,” Gauci said at a news conference outside Labour Party headquarers on Saturday morning.
