Phone Data Must Be Limited to Major Crime Probes, Top EU Court Says

March 2, 2021
Molly Quell reports:
Personal cellphone data can be used only in the investigation of serious crimes, the EU’s high court found on Tuesday.
In its decision, the European Court of Justice noted that, unless it’s for a serious crime or in the interest of public safety, countries are prohibited from obtaining location data under the European Union’s 2002 Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive.
