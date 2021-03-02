Phone Data Must Be Limited to Major Crime Probes, Top EU Court Says

Mar 022021
 
 March 2, 2021  Posted by  Court, Featured News, Laws, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Molly Quell reports:

Personal cellphone data can be used only in the investigation of serious crimes, the EU’s high court found on Tuesday.

In its decision, the European Court of Justice noted that, unless it’s for a serious crime or in the interest of public safety, countries are prohibited from obtaining location data under the European Union’s 2002 Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive.

Read more on Courthouse News.

