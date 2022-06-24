Paving a Digital Road to Hell? A Primer on the Role of the World Bank and Global Networks in Promoting Digital ID

Digital Welfare State and Human Rights Project

Center for Human Rights and Global Justice

NYU School of Law

June 2022

The beginning of the Executive Summary:

Governments around the world are designing or implementing digital

identification systems, often with biometric components (digital

ID). The spread of these systems is driven by a new development

consensus which holds that digital ID can contribute to inclusive and

sustainable development and is a prerequisite for the realization of

human rights. But a specific model of digital ID is being promoted,

which draws heavily on the Aadhaar system in India as a source of

inspiration. Such digital ID systems aim to provide individuals with a

‘transactional’ or ‘economic’ identity, by establishing their uniqueness.

The promise is that with such an economic identity, an individual can

transact with both government and private sector actors. This will then

improve access to public and private services, fuel economic growth,

and contribute to the emergence of truly digital economies. Unlike

traditional systems of civil registration, such as birth registration,

this new model of economic identity commonly sidesteps difficult

questions about the legal status of those it registers.

Many consider rapid and widescale deployment of such digital ID systems

to be dangerous. Evidence is emerging from many countries around the

world about actual and potential, often severe and large-scale, human

rights violations linked to this model of digital ID. Such systems may

exacerbate pre-existing forms of exclusion and discrimination in public

and private services. The use of new technologies may lead to new

forms of harm, including biometric exclusion, discrimination, and the

many harms associated with surveillance capitalism.13 Meanwhile, the

promised benefits of such systems have not been convincingly proven.

These dangerous digital ID systems may lead to “pain without gain.”14