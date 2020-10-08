Over 50 Privacy Professionals & Experts Oppose Prop. 24

Oct 082020
 
 October 8, 2020  Posted by  Laws, Misc

Eric Goldman writes:

The length and complexity of Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), makes it challenging for ordinary citizens to evaluate the proposal. Thus, it’s helpful to hear how members of the privacy community feel about it. They are in the best position to understand and interpret it, and they may have some personal financial interest in it. Perhaps not surprisinglymany folks who know the most about privacy law actually oppose Prop. 24.

Read more on Technology & Marketing Law Blog.

