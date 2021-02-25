Other privacy news of note

 February 25, 2021
Reclaim Your Face wants ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws:
Mass facial recognition is the apparatus of police states and must be regulated:
Estonia- Government uses “secunet (facial recognition) easygates” at airports and border:
Germany- State Forbids Drivers From Wearing Masks, Sunglasses & Hats While Driving:
Greece- Government using facial recognition at ports, airports and border check points:
Clubhouse Reviews Security Practices Amid Chinese Spying Concerns:
Thought-detection: AI has infiltrated our last bastion of privacy
And find many more privacy- and civil liberties news links on Joe Cadillic’s blog, MassPrivateI.

