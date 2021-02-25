Other privacy news of note

Feb 252021
February 25, 2021 Misc, Surveillance
Reclaim Your Face wants ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws:
Mass facial recognition is the apparatus of police states and must be regulated:
Estonia- Government uses “secunet (facial recognition) easygates” at airports and border:
Germany- State Forbids Drivers From Wearing Masks, Sunglasses & Hats While Driving:
Greece- Government using facial recognition at ports, airports and border check points:
UK- Post Office To Use Yoti Facial Recognition To ID Customers:
https://www.enterprisetimes.co.uk/2021/02/16/post-office-partners-with-yoti-and-unveils-digital-identity-services/
Clubhouse Reviews Security Practices Amid Chinese Spying Concerns:
Thought-detection: AI has infiltrated our last bastion of privacy
MT- Proposed constitutional amendment will protect residents privacy in the digital age:
And find many more privacy- and civil liberties news links on Joe Cadillic’s blog, MassPrivateI.