Other privacy news of note

Reclaim Your Face wants ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws:

Mass facial recognition is the apparatus of police states and must be regulated: https://edri.org/our-work/mass-facial-recognition-police-states/

Estonia- Government uses “secunet (facial recognition) easygates” at airports and border: https://www.secunet.com/en/products-solutions/easygate/

Germany- State Forbids Drivers From Wearing Masks, Sunglasses & Hats While Driving: https://laptrinhx.com/german-state-forbids-drivers-from-wearing-masks-sunglasses-hats-at-same-time-1397485627/

Greece- Government using facial recognition at ports, airports and border check points: https://news.gtp.gr/2021/02/12/greece-moves-ahead-with-biometric-border-management-system/

UK- Post Office To Use Yoti Facial Recognition To ID Customers: https://www.enterprisetimes.co.uk/2021/02/16/post-office-partners-with-yoti-and-unveils-digital-identity-services/ https://corporate.postoffice.co.uk/our-media-centre#/pressreleases/post-office-expands-its-digital-identity-services-offering-in-new-partnership-with-yoti-3073321

Clubhouse Reviews Security Practices Amid Chinese Spying Concerns: https://www.pcmag.com/news/clubhouse-reviews-security-practices-amid-china-spying-concerns

Thought-detection: AI has infiltrated our last bastion of privacy https://venturebeat.com/2021/02/13/thought-detection-ai-has-infiltrated-our-last-bastion-of-privacy/

MT- Proposed constitutional amendment will protect residents privacy in the digital age: https://www.sidneyherald.com/news/montanas-red-wave/proposed-constitutional-amendment-will-protect-montanans-privacy-in-the-digital-age/article_beb70530-7074-11eb-ba74-b718255378a9.html

And find many more privacy- and civil liberties news links on Joe Cadillic’s blog, MassPrivateI.