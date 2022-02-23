Oman Data Protection Law 2022

Feb 232022
Oman has recently enacted a new personal data protection law, royal decree no 6/2022 (DP Law), to regulate the processing of personal data in the sultanate of Oman
The DP Law was issued on 9 February 2022 and will come into effect on 13 February 2023. The executive regulations (Regulations), which will clarify various elements of the DP Law, are yet to be released by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (Ministry). The Regulations are expected to be issued within this period (i.e. before February 2023).
h/t, Lexology