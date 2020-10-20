Office of the Privacy Commissioner of New Zealand launches privacy breach reporting tool

You likely won’t see big breaking news headlines, but kudos to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of New Zealand, who have just launched a new tool to help organizations and businesses determine whether they need to notify OPC of a privacy breach. As seen on their site:

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says NotifyUs will help organisations determine whether a breach has caused, or could cause, serious harm, and guide them through the reporting process. “We want the privacy breach pre-assessment and reporting process to be straightforward,” says Mr Edwards. “NotifyUs has undergone extensive testing ahead of today’s launch to ensure the guidance is clear and easy to follow. I encourage people to use it in advance of the new legislation taking effect on 1 December.” Visit NotifyUs.

OPC’s also has new resources on privacy breach reporting, including a short e-learning module and breach reporting brochure.

Find out more on the OPC’s web site.