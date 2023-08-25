NYS Report: Risks of facial recognition technology in schools likely outweigh the benefits

Joie Tyrrell reports:

Risks associated with using facial recognition technology in schools likely outweigh the benefits of the biometrics tool, and educators should be cautious about its use, a report from the state’s Office of Information Technology Services found.

The report, produced with assistance from the state’s Education Department and released earlier this month, examined the use of “biometric identifying technology” — where physical characteristics, including facial recognition and fingerprints, can be used in schools whether for security, administrative or classroom purposes.

The state’s education commissioner, Betty A. Rosa, will consider the report and its recommendations in determining whether to authorize the purchase or utilization of the technology in public schools. A determination will be made within the next few weeks, the Education Department said.

Long Island educators are skeptical about the technology being used here on students.