NSO Android and iPhone spyware is linked to assaults and murder of dissidents – Amnesty

Jul 072021
 
 July 7, 2021  Posted by  Featured News

Ben Lovejoy writes:

Android and iPhone spyware sold by NSO Group enables state terror attacks in multiple countries, according to a new database released by Amnesty International and partner organizations.

NSO uses zero-day exploits to develop spyware for both iPhones and Android smartphones, allowing users to read text messages and emails, monitor contacts and calls, track locations, collect passwords, and even switch on the smartphone’s microphone to record meetings

