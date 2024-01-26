NSA purchase of Americans’ personal data from brokers is illegal, senator says

Suzanne Smalley reports:

Sen. Ron Wyden on Thursday asserted that National Security Agency’s (NSA) purchase of Americans’ internet records from data brokers is illegal based on a recent Federal Trade Commission ruling,

The Oregon Democrat released documents showing senior defense officials acknowledging they buy commercial data, including internet metadata and information associated with phones located inside the U.S. The officials said they do not buy location data.

Wyden said the NSA has fought the public release of the information for three years, and the agency only agreed to it after he placed a hold on the nomination of incoming NSA director, Lt. General Timothy Haugh.