Notable Privacy and Security Books 2020

Professor Daniel Solove is indefatigable when it comes to promoting privacy scholarship and sharing what he knows. Now he has compiled a list of some notable books on privacy and security from 2020. You can access his list here.

“But wait… there’s more!”

To see a more comprehensive list of nonfiction works about privacy and security for all years, Professors Paul Schwartz and Daniel Solove maintain a resource page on Nonfiction Privacy + Security Books. Check it out!