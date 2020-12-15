Notable Privacy and Security Books 2020

Professor Daniel Solove is indefatigable when it comes to promoting privacy scholarship and sharing what he knows.  Now he has  compiled a list of  some notable books on privacy and security from 2020. You can access his list here.

To see a more comprehensive list of nonfiction works about privacy and security for all years, Professors Paul Schwartz and Daniel Solove maintain a resource page on Nonfiction Privacy + Security Books. Check it out!

